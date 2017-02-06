Swoon Your Valentine at Iowa Wesleyan’s “Just Desserts: A Valentine Variety Show”

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: February 2, 2017 − Iowa Wesleyan University is embarking on a new adventure this February with a brand new program called Just Desserts: A Valentine Variety Show & Gift Auction.

This classy production will be held Thursday, February 16, 2017, in the IW Chapel Auditorium at 7:00 pm.

The show will feature the talents of Iowa Wesleyan students, Concert Choir, Broad Street Connection, the Jazz Combo & Big Band, in addition to the Mount Pleasant Chorale, and group Acappella.

Steffes Auction & Realty will be auctioning off a host of items, large and small, generously donated by area businesses between acts.

The performance will be followed by a dessert reception in the lobby of the IW Chapel Auditorium with homemade Valentine treats courtesy of the Mount Pleasant Chorale.

Our goal for this event is to raise $5,000.00 to support the Iowa Wesleyan choir students the spring performance tour. They will be traveling to the Quad Cities, Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis visiting schools and churches, singing concerts all the way.

Tickets are $15 and available on the Iowa Wesleyan website www.iw.edu/calendar/just-desserts; from IW Choir Students; at the Mount Pleasant Chamber Office; KILJ Radio; the First United Methodist Church; and at Brown’s Shoe Fit of Mount Pleasant.

Iowa Wesleyan University–Celebrating its 175th Anniversary, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.