Sweet Corn Festival Queen

Rain delayed the start of the West Point Sweet Corn Festival Queen contest but did not dampen spirits as the 65th Annual celebration kicked off Thursday night. Madison Mohrfeld is the 2017 Sweet Corn Festival Queen. Her parents are Brian and Sarah Mohrfeld. Madison will be a senior at Holy Trinity Catholic School. She is considering attending Iowa State University and studying agriculture when she graduates. Sweet Corn Festival fun continues tonight. From 5 to 10 pm there will be free sweet corn, BBQ chicken dinner, arts and crafts and carnival rides. On the the free entertainment stage at 5:30 pm Raeanne’s school of dance will perform followed by Paulette’s Dance Studio. And then it’s Double Play performing from 7-10 pm.