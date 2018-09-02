Sweet 16 Crowned at Old Threshers Reunion!

Congratulations to the 2018 Old Threshers Miss Sweet 16 Lillian Pereira of New London! She is the daughter of Germain and Tiffany Pereira. 1st runner up is Allyson Farley of New London. Her parents are Carolyn Farley and Jason Farley. 2nd runner up is Avery Woods of Long Grove,Iowa, the daughter of Paula Frary Wood. And Paige Stater is this year’s Miss Volunteer. Her parents are Darin and Jennifer Stater of Mt. Pleasant.

