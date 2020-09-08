Sweepstakes Award & Letter are a Fraud

Monday the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a complaint of a sweepstakes award with a letter. There is a check attached that appears to be legitimate, but it is a fraud. The check has an insurance company listed as well as a bank in another state. The letter that comes with the check seems very real.

The Mt Pleasant PD wants to warn local residents of this scam and if they have any questions please call your local law enforcement.

The local police also want to take the opportunity to remind you to never provide personal information out over the phone or emails. Never send money or gift cards to get part of your money. That is a tactic they also use to have you pay your “taxes” off first.