Swedesburg-Olds Fun Day Returns June 15th

The Healthy Henry County Communities coalition, along with local organizations, is once again bringing S.O. Fun Day to Swedesburg and Olds on Saturday, June 15th. S.O. Fun Day is a free community event to encourage children and families to enjoy some physical activity in a fun social setting while connecting these two small communities. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Activities will start at Olds United Church of Christ (102 W. 2nd Ave.) from 9-10:30am with activities for kids including face painting, crafts, and a bike decorating station. At 10:30 the fun run/walk/bike ride/mule and wagon ride starts from Olds to Swedesburg. From 10:30am-12:00pm there will be a variety of outdoor kids games including a bounce house, obstacle course, and more at the Parish Hall in Swedesburg (201 Academy Ave.). A light lunch will be provided. Wagon and hay rack rides will be provided back to Olds. In case of rain the event will still continue but activities will be moved indoors in both locations.

Healthy Henry County Communities, Olds United Church of Christ, and Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church are putting on this annual family event with help from Gary Anderson Insurance Agency, Geode Forestry, Inc., Hy-Vee, Iowa Wesleyan University, Laris Shelman & Sons Trucking, L.J. Roth Restoration Service, McDonalds, Olds United Church of Christ, Pilot Grove Savings Bank, Precision Collision, Reschly Construction Corp., Svea Mutual Insurance Association, Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tansey and Tansey Ortho and General Surgery at HCHC, Terry Farmer Services LLC. For more information contact Kelly at 319-385-0779 or kcarr@henrycountyiowa.us or visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty.