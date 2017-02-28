SWCSD Commissioners Meeting Today

The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District

Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on

Tuesday, February 28th at 3.30 pm at the District office

located at 709 S. Iris St., Mt. Pleasant. Tentative agenda items include

approve minutes, financial reports, watershed reports and cost share payments.

These meetings are open to the public, if special accommodations are needed;

please call the office at 385-2824 ext. 3.