SWCSD Commissioners Meeting Today

Written by Theresa Rose on February 28, 2017

The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District

 

Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on 

 

Tuesday, February 28th at 3.30 pm at the District office

 

located at 709 S. Iris St., Mt. Pleasant.    Tentative agenda items include

approve minutes, financial reports, watershed reports and cost share payments.  

These meetings are open to the public, if special accommodations are needed;

please call the office at 385-2824 ext. 3.