SWCSD Commissioners Meeting Today

SWCSD Commissioners Meeting TodayWritten by Theresa Rose on February 28, 2017
The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District
Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on
Tuesday, February 28th at 3.30 pm at the District office
located at 709 S. Iris St., Mt. Pleasant. Tentative agenda items include
approve minutes, financial reports, watershed reports and cost share payments.
These meetings are open to the public, if special accommodations are needed;
please call the office at 385-2824 ext. 3.