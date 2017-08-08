SWCD District Commissioners to Meet

The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 15th at 3.30 pm at the District office located at 709 S. Iris St., Mt. Pleasant. Tentative agenda items include approve minutes, financial reports, watershed reports and cost share payments. These meetings are open to the public, special accommodations are needed; please call the office at 385-2824 ext. 3.