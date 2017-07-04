Suzette “Missy” MonroeWritten by Theresa Rose on July 4, 2017
Suzette “Missy” Monroe, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 3, 2017, at her home.
According to her wishes, cremation will be accorded. A private, family celebration of Suzette’s life will be held at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family for her children’s education. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.