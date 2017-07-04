Suzette “Missy” Monroe

Suzette “Missy” Monroe, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 3, 2017, at her home.

According to her wishes, cremation will be accorded. A private, family celebration of Suzette’s life will be held at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family for her children’s education. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.