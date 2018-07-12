Suspicious Death Investigation

WASHINGTON, Iowa—On July 11, at approximately 7:56 AM, Washington Police Department responded to a 911 call in reference to a suspicious death in an apartment complex located at 601 West Adams. Soon afterwards, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with the investigation. The Washington Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have identified the decedent as Ed E Jones (age 70) of Washington, Iowa. Jones’ death is considered suspicious and an autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.