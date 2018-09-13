Suspect Arrested in Vehicle Theft

On September 10, 2018, at approximately 1:23PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office learned from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office of a burglar suspect driving a blue Ford Ranger in the 1000-grid of Gabriel Avenue. Upon investigation, it was found that the blue Ford Ranger, registered to James Meyer of Wayland, was stolen. A short time later, a Deputy located the stolen truck in the 100 block of North Pine Street in Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation, Taylor Wood, 25 of Mount Pleasant, was arrested and charged with Theft 2nd Degree (a class D felony).