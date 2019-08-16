Suspect Arrested in Burglary Case

On August 4th, 2019, at approximately 6:55PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a burglary at Quality Equipment Inc in Mount Pleasant. A suspect entered into the gated yard area and vehicles on the property. After completion of this incident investigation the suspect was identified as Caitlyn Mayor, 32, of Washington. She was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree – motor vehicle (x4) and Operating Vehicle without Owners Consent (x4), both are aggravated misdemeanors. Mayor is also charged with Trespass – causing damage and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, both are serious misdemeanors.