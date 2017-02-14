Susan “Susie” Lynn Klopfenstein

Susan “Susie” Lynn Klopfenstein, 56, of Mt. Pleasant, died February 12, 2017 at her home. The funeral service for Susie Klopfenstein will be held Friday, February 17, at 2:00 PM at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Inurnment will be at Burge Cemetery, New London. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until the time of the service. A memorial has been established to provide a bench at Burge Cemetery.