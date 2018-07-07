Susan Frances Rodruck

Susan Frances Rodruck age 72 of Winfield, died Friday July 6, 2018 at University of Iowa Hospital. The daughter of Arthur and Delores (Risser) Thurley, she was born May 4, 1946 at Winona, MN. On November 18, 1967 she married Larry Rodruck at Winona.

She was a 1964 graduate of Cotter High School in Winona and a 1967 graduate of St. Mary’s Nurses School in Rochester, MN with a RN degree. She worked for Dr. Nordyke in Winfield for many years and as an assistant activity director at Sunrise Terrace in Winfield. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, the ladies church circle, and the birthday club.

Survivors include; her husband Larry of Winfield, her Mother of Winona; one daughter Wendy (Mike) Harbison of Morning Sun; three sons Mark (Micki) Rodruck, Nashua, Iowa; Tom and Joe Rodruck, Winfield; six grandchildren, Mikey, Kayla, Lilly, Maddy, Drew and Trent; one great grandson Noah; two brothers Arthur Thurley and Michael Wicka; two sisters Carol Stark and Lori Wicka.

She was preceded in death by her Father and stepfather Vincent Wicka.

The funeral service will be Wednesday July 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, with Father Paul Connolly officiating. Interment will be at the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-7:00 p.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield, where the family will greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. A general memorial has been established.