Susan D. “Susie” Stalder (final arrangements)

Susan D. “Susie” Stalder, 55, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with family present from 4:00-7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Luann Benge and Reverend Shirley Textor officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers gifts of love and friendship may be given to Henry County Relay for Life or Finley Cemetery Association. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born in Mt. Pleasant, IA, on March 18, 1964, Susan Diane was the daughter of Carl Raymond and Eunice Maxine (Davis) Seberg. Susie was a 1982 graduate of WACO High School and attended AIB in Des Moines, IA. On November 17, 1984, she married Mark Stalder at First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant.

After working a short time at UBC and Taft Wiley Plumbing and Heating in Mt Pleasant, Susie then worked several years at Sunrise Terrace in Winfield, IA. She spent many years at Farmers and Merchants Telephone Company in Wayland (now Farmtel Communications), where she was still employed as the operations manager at the time of her death. She grew up at Finley Chapel United Methodist Church and after her marriage belonged to First United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Mt. Pleasant Chapter of Eastern Star.

Susie believed in eating dessert first. She was a Chicago Cubs fan, a voracious reader, and loved to refinish old furniture. She enjoyed baking rhubarb pies, playing a card game called Palace, and sitting on her deck petting her cats and dog. The family enjoyed trips to the Lake of the Ozarks to boat and swim, Las Vegas, and very recently went to central California to wine country.

Along with her husband Mark, Susie is survived by two sons, Jacob Stalder of Coralville, IA and Cary Stalder of Mt. Pleasant, IA; three brothers, Steve (Amy Cornwell) Seberg of Winnebago, IL, Rich (Jeanie) Seberg of Mt. Pleasant, and Randy (Kathy) Seberg of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a sister-in-law, Lindi (Roger Jo) Harryman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Susie is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Michael Seberg in infancy.