Supt Releases Info Regarding Harlan Incident

At approximately 10:15am a 911 call was placed from Harlan Elementary School in Mount Pleasant. An individual had dropped off their students at Harlan, then entered the building from the main doors, ran by the office and said, “Call 911, my wife has been shot.” The individual proceeded north down the hallway, exited the building, entered his van and left the area. The police arrived at Harlan Elementary, were given the information and apprehended the individual some time later. The individual is now in police custody.

At no time was there a firearm involved, or on the premises. There were no shots fired and no injuries. Teachers were asked to keep all students in their classrooms during, and until the emergency was over.

Parents are welcome to call Central Office at 319.385.7750 with questions or concerns.

John Henriksen, Superintendent

Mount Pleasant Community School District