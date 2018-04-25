Supervisors Will Meet 4-26-18

AGENDA

April 26, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

9:30 Brian Jones, Preliminary Plat of Pin Oak Subdivision

Sec 5 & 6 Center Twp

9:45 Joe Buffington, Future Enforcement of Junk Violations

10:00 Bring off the Table Resolutions from Tuesday April 24 Agenda

Approve Resolution Directing the Acceptance of a Proposal to Purchase

$9,100,000 General Obligation Loan Notes, Series 2018A

Approve Resolution Making Award of Construction Contracts

Approve Resolution of Construction Contracts and Bonds

10:15 Bruce Hudson, Environmental Health

Abandoned Water Well Plugging

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates