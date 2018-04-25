Supervisors Will Meet 4-26-18

Supervisors Will Meet 4-26-18Written by Theresa Rose on April 25, 2018
AGENDA
April 26, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update
9:30 Brian Jones, Preliminary Plat of Pin Oak Subdivision
Sec 5 & 6 Center Twp
9:45 Joe Buffington, Future Enforcement of Junk Violations
10:00 Bring off the Table Resolutions from Tuesday April 24 Agenda
Approve Resolution Directing the Acceptance of a Proposal to Purchase
$9,100,000 General Obligation Loan Notes, Series 2018A
Approve Resolution Making Award of Construction Contracts
Approve Resolution of Construction Contracts and Bonds
10:15 Bruce Hudson, Environmental Health
Abandoned Water Well Plugging
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates