Supervisors to Meet With Mt. Union Residents

The Henry County Supervisors and Auditor have scheduled a meeting for April 12 for Mt. Union residents. The state is in the process of un-incorporating the community and going forward the residents will be considered rural. The Supervisors want to line out what services the county will be responsible for. They will explain things like how snow removal and street maintenance will be handled and what residents will need to do for garbage removal. The Auditor will also explain a special assessment, how RUSS will be paid and the plan for lowering the individual sewer bills.