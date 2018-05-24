Supervisors Meeting Notes….

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Thursday morning. The board learned after checking with the state that it wasn’t necessary for the county to take action on a liquor license for Mama’s Back Porch in Rome. The approval of a license was tabled from Tuesday’s meeting because the auditor questioned why the county would have jurisdiction when the business is located in the Rome city limits. Apparently, the license application needs to be re-done but the auditor still wasn’t sure why it was sent from the state to the county. If the business owners wish to re-do the application it will have to be approved by the Rome City Council.

The supervisors approved the memorandum of understanding between the county as Transition Link. This is the program that administers the Henry County jail transition process. The approval is done annually. According to Transition Link coordinator Sarah Berndt the budget remains basically the same at $240,000.

Berndt also manages the County General Assistance Funds. She said in the last month there were 6 requests for assistance. Five were denied because the applicant’s income was too high or because of the applicant’s financial situation is ongoing. The county assistance is designed for those who need the help to get thru a brief rough patch. Berrndt also reminds anyone applying for cremation assistance from the county that application must be made before funeral arrangements are made.