Supervisors Meeting Agendas

AGENDA

March 17, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:30 2nd Reading of Amendment to Onsite Waste Water

Treatment and Disposal Systems and Approval

10:00 Second Public Hearing of Henry County Budget FY21

Appropriation Resolution for FY21 Budget

Approve Wage Increases for FY21

10:15 Approve FY21 IGHCP Employee Health Premiums

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

10:30 Shelley Van Dorin, Public Health regarding COVID-19

March 18, 2020

2:00 EMS Meeting with Hospital