Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on February 24, 2020
AGENDA
February 25, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Open bids for the following:
Iowa Avenue culvert replacement
310th Street slide repair
9:30 Public Hearing to Amend FY20 Budget
10:00 First Public Hearing of Henry County Budget FY21
Approve Resolution for being Over 2% Increase in Tax Asking
Set Date of March 17, 2020 for Second Public Hearing
10:30 Trenton Trustees Regarding Trenton Park
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates