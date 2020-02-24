Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

February 25, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Open bids for the following:

Iowa Avenue culvert replacement

310th Street slide repair

9:30 Public Hearing to Amend FY20 Budget

10:00 First Public Hearing of Henry County Budget FY21

Approve Resolution for being Over 2% Increase in Tax Asking

Set Date of March 17, 2020 for Second Public Hearing

10:30 Trenton Trustees Regarding Trenton Park

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates