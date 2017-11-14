Supervisors Meeting

Henry County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss was pleased to inform the Supervisors this morning that Henry County was awarded $440,000 for a safety improvement project. Improvements will be made to J20 from Hwy 218 east to X23 at the Pickle Church intersection. This is part of the road department plant for fiscal year 2020. Work will include an asphalt overlay with 2 foot paved shoulders including safety edge and rumble strips.

Conservation Director John Pullis gave his monthly report at this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Survey work is done for a new location for the Waterworks campground at Oakland Mills however the engineer has not finished layout. Pullis said the basement walls for two new cabins are almost done. His plan is to get floors constructed then work on the cabins as they can thru the winter. Pullis will be researching a new security system for the department offices and the Nature Center. The county naturalists reported meeting with 3,684 individuals including students in the last month. Pullis noted that a New London teacher contacted the conservation board about the naturalists disciplining students in a classroom. Board president Kat Zeglin will write the district explaining the Conservation Department’s expectations of the kids and the teachers for the time the naturalists are in the classroom.

The supervisors canvassed the votes from the November 7 city elections. There weren’t any issues with the balloting. Auditor Shelly Barber said the electronic polling books worked well enabling her staff to quickly download and transfer information to the state auditor’s office after the election. Only one individual had an issue with showing a picture id. It was not required this time but will be in 2019. Barber shared voter turnout percentages. Mt. Pleasant saw the lowest turn out at 3%. The biggest turnout was New London. 489 votes were cast. That’s a 36% voter turnout.