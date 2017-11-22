Supervisors Meet

The Henry County Supervisors met Tuesday during the regular meeting with County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss. The board gave Hotchkiss permission to purchase a truck chassis with snow accessories to replace the truck used on the smaller streets of communities like Mt. Union, Lowell and Trenton. The chassis is a single axle with a 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 cab for $42,811 and will have a Henderson stainless steel dump body with plow and spreader at a cost of $35,000. Hotchkiss also needed board approval for a letter of support requested by the city of Mt. Pleasant. The city is applying for a grant to help fund the reconstruction of Winfield Avenue West of Grand Avenue to Broadway. The application requires a show of support for from other governmental entities. The county also has jurisdiction over some of the land involved and will enter into a 28E agreement with the city and reimburse the city for part of the project since the city will be in charge of the work.