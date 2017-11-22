Supervisors Meet

Supervisors MeetWritten by Theresa Rose on November 22, 2017
The Henry County Supervisors met Tuesday during the regular meeting with County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss. The board gave Hotchkiss permission to purchase a truck chassis with snow accessories to replace the truck used on the smaller streets of communities like Mt. Union, Lowell and Trenton. The chassis is a single axle with a 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 cab for $42,811 and will have a Henderson stainless steel dump body with plow and spreader at a cost of $35,000. Hotchkiss also needed board approval for a letter of support requested by the city of Mt. Pleasant. The city is applying for a grant to help fund the reconstruction of Winfield Avenue West of Grand Avenue to Broadway. The application requires a show of support for from other governmental entities. The county also has jurisdiction over some of the land involved and will enter into a 28E agreement with the city and reimburse the city for part of the project since the city will be in charge of the work.