Supervisors Meet Tuesday, 9-26-17

AGENDA

September 26, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution on Stop Signs

9:15 Bring Back to the Table Decision on

Recycling Project

10:15 Resolution for Membership in the

South Iowa Area Detention Service Agency

10:30 Rick Weidner Architectural Interview

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates