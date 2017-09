Supervisors Meet Thursday, 9-27-17

AGENDA

September 28, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

Sign ADDS Fy18 Contract

9:45 Open Bids for County Farm Land Lease

10:00 Bring Back on the Table Final Plat of

Bear Country Estates in Sec 23 Baltimore Twp.

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates