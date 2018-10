Supervisors Meet 10-11-18

AGENDA

October 11, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:30 Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Declare October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

10:00 Open Bids and Sell the Mt Union Community Center

10:30 a.m. Discuss letter of engagement – Renewal with Carosh

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates