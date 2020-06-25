Supervisors Decide to Take More Time Before EMS Vote

There will not be a special vote in September on the transfer of emergency medical services from the hospital to the County. Instead, the Henry County Supervisors voted Thursday morning to take more time considering options with the intent at this time to put the question to voters on the general election ballot in November. The board now has until August 6 to consider any other options and to seek out answers to any lingering questions. Supervisor Greg Moeller noted that their continued discussions seem to bring up more questions or point out other issues.