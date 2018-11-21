Supervisors Conduct Meeting on Issue of HHCC Director’s Salary

The Henry County Board of Supervisors held a joint meeting Tuesday with The Board of Health and Healthy Henry County Communities Board. The topic at issue was how to pay Kelly Carr. Carr’s title is executive director of Healthy Henry County Communities, a non profit 501C3 organization. However, according to the county attorney’s office the Board of Supervisors are in violation of state code when the county pays Carr’s salary with tax payer dollars. This has only been the case since July 1 when Public Health and Healthy Henry County Communities moved out from under the hospital to the County. Rep. Dave Heaton was also in attendance and said other state entities and counties in Iowa contract with 501C3s since nonprofits deliver a lot of services the state and counties need. He said there has to be away to re-organize the relationship in Henry County’s situation. HCHC CEO Robb Gardner offered examples of how the relationship between the county the board of health and Carr’s position could be re structured. It sounds like Carr would technically need to answer to the Board of Health and not HHCC. In the end it was decided that a taskforce would meet before the end of the year and create a model to be used moving forward into 2019.