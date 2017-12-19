Supervisors Appoint Caleb Waters to Conservation Board

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning and appointed Caleb Waters to the County Conservation Board. George Jacques finished his second five year term leaving a vacancy on the board.

The supervisors received their weekly update from the County Engineer. Jake Hotchkiss said he is putting together plans for four tied box culverts to be installed at various locations. He is planning for a March letting and hopes to let all four together in order to hopefully cut down costs. Hotchkiss also said he has started work on the fiscal year 2019 budget. He plans to present the budget to the board on January 16th.