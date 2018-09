Supervisors Agenda for 9-11-18

AGENDA

September 11, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Public Hearing for Road Vacations in various Locations &

Resolution for Vacation of Roads

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

10:00 Resolution for Homestead & Military Applications

To be Filed on Line to Assessor

10:10 Approval for HCHC Pharmaceutical Program Credit

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates