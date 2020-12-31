Supervisor See Moves on, Chad White Moves In

Long-time Henry County Supervisor Gary See enjoyed cupcakes and congrats as he participated in his final board meeting Thursday morning. When he was first elected See wasn’t sure if his first term would lead to a second but here he is 24 years later ready to retire. He said he would miss the job but wanted to make the decision to bow out on his own terms. Before the cupcakes were passed around, Henry County District Judge Wyatt Peterson of Winfield administered the oath of office to Auditor Shelly Barber, Sheriff Rich McNamee, and Supervisors Greg Moeller and Chad White. Unlike the other three, this was White’s first swearing in ceremony. Fellow Supervisor Marc Lindeen commented that over the 22 years they have served together, See has become a friend and while he will miss seeing his friend in the chair next to him Lindeen said he looks forward to working with White.