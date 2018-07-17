Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Recognized for Healthcare Quality

Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Recognized for Healthcare Quality by

National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative

Winfield, Iowa July 16, 2018 – Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been named to the Iowa National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll to recognize its performance on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures. Nursing homes on Nursing Home Quality Collaborative Honor Roll have achieved a quality measure composite score of six or less for at least one quarter, which has aligned with the top 10 percent of nursing homes in the U.S.

“Nursing homes on the Iowa National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll have demonstrated a focus on safety and quality,” said Deanna Curry, Telligen Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) quality improvement manager. “We applaud the hard work of Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and its commitment to its residents and staff to provide excellent long-term care.”

The National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative (NNHQCC), led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and QIN-QIOs, launched in April 2015 with the mission to improve care for the 1.4 million nursing home residents across the United States.

NNHQCC strives to instill sustainable quality and performance improvement practices, eliminate health care-acquired conditions (HACs) and improve resident satisfaction and safety by focusing on the systems that impact quality. These systems can include staffing, operations, communication, leadership, compliance, clinical models, quality of life indicators and specific clinical outcomes such as mobility, inappropriate antipsychotic use for persons living with dementia, and health care-associated infections (HAIs). View a complete list of NNHQCC honor roll recipients in Iowa at https://telligenqinqio.com/resource/quality-measure-composite-score-honor-roll/

About Telligen

For more than 45 years, Telligen population health management solutions have improved the quality and cost-effectiveness of health care for consumers and providers. Telligen serves the health and well-being needs of employer, union and health plan clients, as well as commercial clients and government programs at the federal, state and local level. Visit www.telligen.com to learn more. The QIO Program is a national health care quality improvement program lead by CMS that works to convene health care providers and patients to share knowledge, spread best practices and achieve improvements in patient care while decreasing health care costs for all Americans. To learn more about Telligen’s work with the QIO Program, visit www.TelligenQINQIO.com.