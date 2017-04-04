Sunrise Terrace Addition Complete!

Sunrise Terrace is pleased to announce the opening of the new Get Well Go Home building addition, with an open house Sunday April 9, from 1:00-3:00. Tour the private suites, see the rehab equipment (some of the first in Iowa!), then walk through to the peaceful memory care area before you come to the dining room for some refreshments.

Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is at 706 West Central Avenue in Winfield, just a little west of the school. Stop by this Sunday for the open house between 1:00 and 3:00 to celebrate this outstanding health care facility.