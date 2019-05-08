Sunday Night Accident With Injuries

On May 5th, 2019, at approximately 9:45PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 emergency call regarding a motor vehicle accident. This accident occurred in the 3000-grid of US Highway 218. The driver of the vehicle lost control crossing the median and oncoming traffic lanes before the vehicle came to rest down an embankment. After responding units arrived on scene occupants in the vehicle were able to be removed. Occupants inside sustained injuries and were all transported by ambulance to the hospital where they were later released. As a result of this accident and investigation Thomas Zweh, 48, of Saint Louis, Missouri was charged with Failure to Maintain Control a scheduled citation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, and the Henry County Health Center in handling the accident.