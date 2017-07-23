SUNDAY NEWS

The community of Salem unveiled the Veterans Memorial Saturday afternoon that they toiled over for almost two years and cost just south of six figures. A standing room only crowd made up of veterans from near and far, contributors of money and labor as well as proud community members gathered to celebrate the completion of the memorial that carries the inscription “We Honor and Remember Those Who Served.” American Legion Post Commander Jim Onorato thanked everyone who made contributions of any amount to the project, he stressed whether large or small, all the contributions were key in the project’s. success. Featured speaker for the ceremony was Pat Coen, Salem native, retired Army Colonel and now Superintendent of the Burlington School District. Coen said he wasn’t surprised at all that Salem was able to plan the project, raise the money and construct the memorial, it’s what the people of Salem do when they are called upon. He told the audience to bring their friends and families to see the memorial and remind them that they aren’t just stones, but every name on there is a person who made sacrifices to preserve our freedom. Also recognized during the ceremony were four World War II veterans from the same class that served. Wilmer Cox served in the Army, Harold Mills in the Navy, Carroll Parks in the Army Air Forces and Ron Shoemaker a Marine. A fifth class mate who served in the Army Air Forces was unable to attend.

A Fairfield man and a 5 year old were air lifted to a Quincy, Ill. Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in a single vehicle roll-over accident that happened at 5 pm Friday evening on Highway 218 near 150th street in Lee county. Glenntavius Nolan, 28 of Fairfield drove onto the inside shoulder of the road and lost control, sending the vehicle into the median where it rolled and came to rest on it’s wheels. Two other passengers in the car, an adult woman and another child were not hurt.