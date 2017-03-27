Sunday Morning Accident

On 3-26-17 at approximately 9:45AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle accident in the 1300 grid of Franklin Avenue. An investigation determined that Jack Barnes, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, was traveling southbound in his 1982 Ford F100 pickup when he lost control and entered the ditch. Barnes was transported by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries. The truck is considered a total loss. Barnes was issued citations for Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

Assisting on scene was Henry County Health Center Ambulance and the Wayland Fire Department.