Sunday Morning Accident

On May 31st, 2020, at approximately 04:53 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle collision with a deer in the 2100-grid of US Highway 218. An investigation determined that Deleta Hayden, operator of a 2017 Chevrolet Trax, struck a deer that entered the roadway as she traveled Northbound. The collision resulted in the vehicle catching fire, the vehicle was a total loss. Minor injuries to the driver were reported at the scene.

Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with road closures and temporary detours.