Sunday Accident Details

On Sunday, February 12, 2017, at approximately 5:30AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 grid of US Highway 218. Upon investigation it was determined that a 2014 Dodge Durango, owned and operated by Shawn Warner of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south on US Highway 218 when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2000 Ford Taurus, owned and operated by Dorothy Neil of Swedesburg, who also was traveling south on US Highway 218. Minor injuries were reported at the scene. Damages are estimated at approximately $10,000.00. A State Crash Report was completed and Warner was issued a citation for Following Too Closely (Simple misdemeanor).