SUMMER WRITING WORKSHOP SCHEDULED FOR JULY 18

Workshop in “Writing for Self Expression” to be offered at Mount Pleasant Community High School.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa, July 10, 2017 – A three-hour summer writing workshop, “Writing for Self Expression,” is scheduled to be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in the Mount Pleasant Community High School Art Room. Free and open to the public, this workshop is sponsored through a Walmart grant secured by Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT. Taught by University of Iowa’s Jennifer New, the workshop examines and demonstrates the use of writing as an art form. An author and editor, New holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Washington (Seattle) and is the associate director of the University of Iowa’s Obermann Center for Advanced Studies.

Materials are provided, although participants are invited to bring their own journals and/or sketchbooks.

Participants are asked to pre-register by contacting MPCHS art instructor Rebecca Bos at Rebecca.bos@mtpcsd.org and are asked to park in the high school South lot and enter through the South doors.