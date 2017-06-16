Summer Camp at the SondheimWritten by Theresa Rose on June 16, 2017
|Creativity shines through singing, dancing and fun at Evelyn Gamrath 2017 Summer Camp at the Sondheim, June 26-July 1
New this year, professional playwright and choreographer artists-in-residence to lead 8 – 13 year olds in camp and musical performance
| Fairfield, Iowa –Singing and dancing in a fun, creative environment. That’s exactly what campers will experience at the Evelyn Gamrath Summer Camp at the Sondheim, June 26 through June 30 at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
The theater camp, for boys and girls, ages 8 through 13, is held on the Sondheim Theater stage from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The final performance on Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m. is free, open to the public, and will feature all campers.
New to this great summer time theater camp opportunity is the addition of professional playwright and composer, Andrea Green, who will be the special artist-in-residence artistic director during the summer theater camp along with Lori Spencer-Gust, professional choreographer. Green will lead the camp, providing a rare opportunity for area youth to be stars on the Sondheim stage, performing in her musical, “The Same Sky.”
Camp registration for five days of singing, dancing, fun theater-based activities, and the chance to star in a musical is $100 per student and includes lunch, snacks and commemorative Evelyn Gamrath Summer at the Sondheim camp t-shirt. Discounts and need based scholarships are available.
