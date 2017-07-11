Summer and Diabetes





With summer in full swing and higher temperatures lately, it is especially important for those with diabetes to take some special precautions in the summer heat. This is because people with diabetes and other chronic conditions such as heart disease can be extra sensitive to the heat. Here are some tips for surviving the heat during the steamy, hot summer days ahead.

Stay hydrated– dehydration is the loss of body fluids, and can happen during hot summer days whether you have diabetes or not. Dehydration is more likely to occur when blood sugars are not under control. During the summer to help prevent dehydration, be sure to drink plenty of caffeine-free fluids such as water or sugar free iced tea and lemonade. Also, limit your intake of alcohol.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion– especially if you are working or exercising outdoors. People with diabetes or other chronic conditions are more likely to over-heat. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: feeling dizzy or fainting, sweating excessively, muscle cramps, skin that is cold or clammy, headaches, rapid heartbeat, and/or nausea. If you experience any of these symptoms, move to a cooler environment, drink fluids like water, and seek medical attention.

Exercise in a cool place-exercise in an air-conditioned place or early in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures are cooler outside.

Check your blood glucose more often– the heat can cause blood glucose levels to fluctuate. Be sure to check blood sugars more often and carry plenty of water and snacks if needed.

Store your blood glucose meter, strips and insulin in a cool, dry place– do not store insulin in extreme temperatures. Never store insulin in the freezer, direct sunlight, or in the car or glove compartment.

Here are a couple tips for insulin pump users during the summer:

Sweating during hot weather can cause the adhesive used to secure the infusion set to loosen. If perspiration is a problem, try using a spray of antiperspirant on the insertion site or a skin barrier preparation.

Keep your pump covered with a towel if you plan to be in the direct sunlight for an extended period of time.

If you have diabetes and have any further questions about coping with the heat or other extreme weather conditions, consult your physician or your diabetes education center.

The HCHC Diabetes Education Center (DEC) helps individuals with diabetes develop the skills, knowledge and attitude to live a full, flexible lifestyle while balancing diabetes control. This self-management training program is certified and covered by most insurance carriers. HCHC’s Diabetes Education Center has achieved recognition from the State of Iowa and from the American Diabetes Association for meeting the National Standards for Diabetes Education. The DEC educates participants with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes. HCHC offers individual diabetes training, group diabetes education classes and a coffee club/support group. To learn more, visit www.hchc.org/home/health-services/diabetes-education-center.

Katie’s Recipe of the Month

Cauliflower “Fried Rice”

Recipe courtesy of skinnytaste.com

I LOVE fried rice, and often make my own fried rice at home with brown rice which is delicious. But sometimes when I want to cut down on my carbs, I opt for cauliflower rice.

I posted this Cilantro Lime Cauliflower “Rice” a while back, and it was a huge hit. So I decided to play around with that recipe and make this Asian version to go with the Orange Chicken I posted yesterday, and my husband (who detests cauliflower) was pretty amazed how the meal turned out. The portions are generous and you get a serving or two of vegetables into your diet.

If you like this, you may also like:

Brown Fried Rice

Asian Edamame Fried Rice

Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice

Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice

Print Recipe

Cauliflower “Fried Rice”

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 medium head (about 24 oz) cauliflower, rinsed, 1 bag of frozen riced cauliflower

1 tbsp oil

2 egg whites

1 large egg

pinch of salt

cooking spray

1/2 small onion, diced fine

1/2 cup frozen peas and carrots

2 garlic cloves, minced

5 scallions, diced, whites and greens separated

3 tbsp soy sauce, or more to taste (Tamari for Gluten Free)

Directions:

Remove the core and let the cauliflower dry completely. Coarsely chop into florets, then place half of the cauliflower in a food processor and pulse until the cauliflower is small and has the texture of rice or couscous – don’t over process or it will get mushy. Set aside and repeat with the remaining cauliflower. Combine egg and egg whites in a small bowl and beat with a fork. Season with salt. Heat a large saute pan or wok over medium heat and spray with oil. Add the eggs and cook, turning a few times until set; set aside. Add the sesame oil and saute onions, scallion whites, peas and carrots and garlic about 3 to 4 minutes, or until soft.Raise the heat to medium-high. Add the cauliflower “rice” to the saute pan along with soy sauce. Mix, cover and cook approximately 5 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until the cauliflower is slightly crispy on the outside but tender on the inside. Add the egg then remove from heat and mix in scallion greens.

Nutrition Information

Yield: 4 servings, Serving Size: 1 1/3 cup