Sue E. Vandenberg

Sue E. Vandenberg, 55, of rural Donnellson, Iowa passed away 5:53 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her home after a courageous nine month battle with Glioblastoma.

Born August 31, 1962 in Fort Madison, Iowa, she was the daughter of Gerald, Jr. and Lorene (Moeller) Wheeler. On September 8, 1984, she married Brad Vandenberg at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband, Brad; two daughters, Trisha (Andy) Becker of Marion, Iowa and Lindsey (Matt) Krogmeier of West Point, Iowa; one son, Derek Vandenberg of Donnellson, Iowa; one granddaughter, Rylee Sue Becker; her mother, Lorene Wheeler of West Point, Iowa; five sisters, Linda (Ron) McGuire of Shueyville, Iowa, Jan (Jeff) Beard of Gainesville, Florida, Sandy (Gene) Mehmert of St. Paul, Iowa, Cindy (Dave) Hines of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, and Angie (LeRoy) Wagner of Waukee, Iowa; father and mother-in-law, Bert and Kay Vandenberg of Donnellson, Iowa; brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Michelle) Vandenberg Farmington and Todd (Penny) Vandenberg of Ankeny, Iowa; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald, and one nephew, Jack Beard.

Sue was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. She was a 1980 graduate of Marquette High School. She then attended Kirkwood Community College. Sue was a Loan Operations Supervisor at Pilot Grove Savings Bank, where she worked since 1981, and she especially enjoyed being the School Bank Teller at Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary. Sue was heavily involved in her community and was always willing to lend a hand, evidenced by the many organizations that she was part of over the years. She has always enjoyed being outside, especially mowing her yard and tending her garden and numerous flowers. Sue loved being with her many close friends, but her biggest joy was her family. She never missed any of her children’s activities and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter. Sue will always be known for her gracious heart, friendly smile, and her caramel brownies. Sue and her family have been so thankful for all of the kind words, thoughts, prayers, and deeds over the past nine months.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, November 3, 2017 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, where the family will meet with friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Bruce DeRammelaere and Father Dennis Hoffman as Celebrants.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School Project or Great River Hospice.

The Schmitz Funeral Homes in West Point are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com