Sue Ann Schmitz

Sue Ann Schmitz, 77, of Nauvoo, Illinois passed away at 10:35 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

Born on July 11, 1942, in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Louis Martin and Alberta Jean (Polhans) Sheridan. On April 27, 1963, she married Robert J. Schmitz at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fort Madison, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 21, 2007.

Survivors include her daughter: Robyn (Greg) Rosenboom of Carthage, Illinois; two sons: Kent (Pamela) Schmitz of Nauvoo, Illinois and Brian (Lyndsey) Schmitz of West Point, Iowa; seven grandchildren: Amanda Schmitz, Michael Schmitz, Danielle Rhodes, Matthew Rosenboom, Zachary Rosenboom, Nolan Schmitz and Dylan Schmitz; Brother: Martin (Carolyn) Sheridan of Fort Madison, Iowa; sister: Janice Faeth of Bettendorf, Iowa; three sisters-in-law: Mary Ann (Minor) Garrelts of Hamilton, Illinois, Margaret Schmitz of Fort Madison, Iowa and Kay Schmitz of Keokuk, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Bob; special friend: Tom Walker; brother: Michael Sheridan brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Barbara Sheridan, Jon Faeth, Ed and Marilyn Schmitz, Beverly Schmitz and William and Gracie Schmitz.

Sue Ann was a graduate of Aquinas High School. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, the Catholic Women’s Club and the Nauvoo Historical Society where she served as Vice President. and tour guide at the Rheinberger Museum. Following her marriage she worked for Kern Insurance, Cheese Shop of the Nauvoo Cheese Factory and in the development office at St. Mary’s Academy. She later retired as greeter and receptionist at Fort Madison Bank and Trust. Following her retirement she volunteered at the Sts. Peter and Paul School and was a greeter for Schmitz Funeral Homes. Sue Ann enjoyed flowers, reading, dancing, going out to eat, going to Burlington Symphony Orchestra performances, her faith and her Irish heritage.

Friends may call after noon on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Schmitz-Banks and Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo with Father Thomas Szydlik as celebrant.

Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Nauvoo.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been established in her memory for Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School or Nauvoo Fire and Rescue.

Schmitz – Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.sbbfuneralhome.com.