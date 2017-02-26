Successful Weekend for Show Choir and Jazz Bands

Mount Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion took home top honors Saturday at the Central Lee Invitational. Besides the Grand Championship title, their first of the season, InMotion won caption awards for Best Band and Best Vocals. Junior Meagan Sutherland was named Best Female Soloist and senior Dalton Krum was chosen Best Male Soloist.

InMotion will be performing Tuesday night, among other ensembles, at the Middle and High School Choral Concert held at the high school at 7:00 pm.

This coming Saturday InMotion and the middle school show choir Chain Reaction will be competing at the Fort Madison “Stars in the Spotlight” Invitational. Chain Reaction is scheduled to perform at 1:30 pm and InMotion at 2:45 pm.

Mount Pleasant High School’s two jazz bands each came home with first place honors Saturday at the Indian Hills JazzFest in Ottumwa.

Jazz 1, directed by Jim DePriest, placed first among five bands in class 3A. Mount Pleasant senior Aminn Ellis, alto saxophone, was named Outstanding Soloist in class 3A.

Jazz 2, directed by Laura Westfall, took top honors among four ensembles in the category Second Bands.

Judges gave Outstanding Musicianship Awards to the following students from Mount Pleasant: Brier Klossing, piano; Annika Rynders, alto saxophone; Lilly Pereira, tenor saxophone; Nathan Rauenbuehler, trumpet; Charlie Bryant, trombone; Paige Stater, alto saxophone; Trever Linkin, tenor saxophone; Cara Canby, vibraphone; Aminn Ellis, alto saxophone and Jazz 1’s entire rhythm section.

Both jazz bands will be participating in the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association District Jazz Festival on March 4 at Iowa City West High School.