Successful Community Project

Friday night the Mt. Pleasant community turned out to celebrate the completion of the paving of the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex parking lot.

The city and the Mt. Pleasant school district worked together to accomplish this huge, expensive paving job. The city was able to apply for and receive a DNR water restoration grant for $500,000. The other half of the nearly one million dollar project was split between the city and the school district. The project qualified for the grant because special permeable pavers were used down the center of the parking lot. Mayor Steve Brimhall and Supt. of Schools John Henriksen spoke at the celebration that included a ribbon cutting at the main gate to the athletic complex. Both extended many thank you’s and agreed the project would never have happened without the cooperation of the city and the school district. Supt. Henriksen credited the city’s vision and Mayor Brimhall said the project was a long time coming and will benefit the entire community.