Study: Grassley Ranks Among Most Bipartisan Senators

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa ranked among the most bipartisan senators in 2017, according to a new study that evaluates how often members of Congress work across party lines. The Bipartisan Index ranked Grassley as number seven of all senators.

“At my county meetings, Iowans regularly ask me, ‘why can’t politicians just get along?’ I often respond that controversy makes headlines. It’s not too often you can turn on the TV and get good news. So it might surprise people to find out that real bipartisan work gets done in Washington. Recently, I’ve worked with my colleagues in both parties on legislation to lower prescription drug costs, promote school safety, protect senior citizens from fraud, reform the broken criminal justice system and hold the executive branch accountable. I always do my best to work with my colleagues to find areas where we can reach consensus, even when we disagree on other issues.”

The study was conducted by the Lugar Center, led by former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. According to the study, the index “measures the frequency with which a Member co-sponsors a bill introduced by the opposite party and the frequency with which a Member’s own bills attract co-sponsors from the opposite party.”