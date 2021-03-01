Students of CharacterWritten by Theresa Rose on March 1, 2021
Congratulations to the Mount Pleasant High School 2021 January/February Students of Character! DYLON HAGANS AND CELSEY FRENCH! Both of these students have demonstrated Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. Students are nominated by the MPCHS faculty each month. If you see these students at school or in the community, please tell them to keep up the good work! #GoPanthers #PantherProud
ADDITIONAL NOMINEES:
Jack Schimmelpfennig
Kali Barnett
Kaden Fisk
Abby Blint
Macy Krum
Tyson Sysouchanh
Gavin Cloke
Nehemias Pacheco
David Nguyen
Mason Mills
Kalyssa Longhurst
Jack Johnson
Avery Sutter
Kylie Walderbach
Jordan Crooks
Jayden Cruz
Saffire Emory
Congratulations to all.