Students of Character

Senior, Reece McNamee, and freshman, Clayton Lowery have been selected as MPCHS’s Students of Character. The MPCHS Student of Character is selected each month based on staff nominations. This award is given to a student who exhibits at least one of the Six Pillars of Character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. The MPCHS Student of Character program highlights positive student behavior and promotes the six pillars of character at MPCHS.. MPCHS Student of Character is co-sponsored by the Mt. Pleasant Evening Rotary.