Students invited to submit artwork for “From the Farm to You” calendar

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today encouraged students from Iowa to submit artwork to be considered for inclusion in the “From the Farm to You” calendar. The calendars are distributed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at the Iowa State Fair and include artwork that emphasizes the connection between the production of Iowa’s farmers and the products used by people every day.

Students of all ages are invited to submit artwork. Pictures should be drawn using only black lines on plain white paper, 8 ½ by 11 inches. The pictures should not be colored. They can be submitted to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Calendar Kids, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Drawings must be received by May 1, 2017 to be considered.

“These calendars are extremely popular at our booths at the State Fair and do a great job of showcasing Iowa agriculture. I’m always impressed by the creativity and ability of these student artists as they help educate fairgoers about where their food comes from,” Northey said.

Northey will recognize the students whose artwork is selected to be in the calendar during the State Fair. An electronic version of the current calendar can be seen at www.iowaagriculture.gov/press/pdfs/2016/FarmToYouCalendar2016.pdf<http://www.iowaagriculture.gov/press/pdfs/2016/FarmToYouCalendar2016.pdf