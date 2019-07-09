Stuart Lee Swanson (change in times)

Stuart Lee Swanson, 65, of Rome and formerly of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, from his injuries after a motorcycle accident.

The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1300 West Saunders Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

