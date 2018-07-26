Streets Committee Meets

Mount Pleasant City Council Streets Committee met Wednesday afternoon. City Administrator Brent Schleisman reported that the city would not be receiving a grant to help pay for future work on East Winfield Avenue. The committee will discuss again and possibly apply again next year.

The committee recommends spending $22,000,not in the budget, for work to repair the area around a culvert on South Main street. The problem was discovered during the re-construction of the street and needs to be done so that the re-construction work isn’t undone in the future.

The committee will recommend hiring Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission to manage phase 6 of the Mt. Pleasant rec trail project along Jefferson Street. The city will receive a $275,000 grant for the project.

Several residents on Briarwood Lane want the City to take over their private road. The lane is in the city limits but doesn’t qualify as a city street as it is. It would need a sizeable investment on the city’s part.

The committee agreed the City could pay half the bill to remove two trees in the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex parking lot. The School District made the request since paving the lot is a joint project. The trees have already been removed at a cost of $2,200.

Semi traffic on Courtland in Mt. Pleasant continues to be a problem. Previously the committee has discussed semis coming from the west. Now there is an issue with trucks trying to access Courtland from the East using State Street. Navigating the corners onto White Street and then onto Courtland is difficult and the trucks damage property in the process. Signs don’t seem to work from either direction because GPS is taking drivers to Courtland in order to get to and from locations on the west edge of town.